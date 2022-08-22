MPD: Madison hit-and-run suspect left his keys in his pocket

Cropped Photo James Palinsad Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0
Cropped Photo James Palinsad Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0 (WNDU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in a Madison hit-and-run was betrayed by the car keys still in his pocket when he walked away from a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night, the police department reported.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, at the intersection of W. Washington Ave. and S. Park St., around 8:30 p.m. they learned that one of the drivers had left the scene on foot, the Madison Police Dept. indicated. Another one of the drivers saw him leave and followed the suspect for a little more than a quarter of a mile, to the 700 block of Braxton Place.

When officers caught up to the suspect, he allegedly told investigators that he was not involved in the crash. However, they found keys in his pocket that belonged to one of the vehicles at the scene, the report continued.

The 53-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of a seventh offense operating while intoxicated, hit-and-run, and not having a valid driver’s license.

The report noted that no one was injured in the wreck.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate death of two people in Grand Chute Sunday
Police arrest suspect accused of giving illegal narcotics to 2 found dead outside Grand Chute hotel
Incident in Green Bay
Man shot outside of vehicle at a Green Bay apartment complex
Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu
Texas authorities arrest man wanted for murder in Green Bay, brother still at large
Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal
Police tape.
Fond du Lac police investigating homicide

Latest News

Motorcycle crash generic
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
Four people are charged in the case of remains found on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
Childs gets 30 months for role in burning body on Menominee reservation
Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu
Texas authorities arrest man wanted for murder in Green Bay, brother still at large
Police investigate death of two people in Grand Chute Sunday
Police arrest suspect accused of giving illegal narcotics to 2 found dead outside Grand Chute hotel