INTERVIEW: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

The annual campaign comes as summer vacation season winds down
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In its annual ranking, Carinsurance.com rated Wisconsin as the most dangerous drunk driving state based on DUI deaths and arrests.

The annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign started last Wednesday and runs through Labor Day, putting extra officers on patrol to catch drunken drivers.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor talks with Sgt. Erik Heinz of the Wisconsin State Patrol about Wisconsin’s high accident rate. We asked why this annual crackdown takes place when summer vacations are winding down and what additional training officers get for identifying impaired drivers.

