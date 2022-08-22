Green Bay man arrested in Oconto with $21,000 worth of drugs, look-alike guns

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 23-year-old Green Bay man could face a number of drug-related charges after his arrest in Oconto earlier this month.

The Oconto Police Department says an officer made a traffic stop on a street and saw behavior consistent with drug activity, so the officer brought K9 Falco to give the air around the car a sniff. The trained K9 officer indicated there was something there.

Officers found 2 1/2 ounces of methamphetamine in the car and another 1 1/2 ounces on the driver when he was being booked into the jail. Police estimated it would be worth $21,000 on the street. They also found cash, items police say are associated with drug trafficking, and two facsimile firearms near the driver’s seat loaded with BBs.

Police referred the driver to the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office for charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, intent to deliver or distribute a controlled substance near a school, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and felony bail jumping. The driver’s name was released.

