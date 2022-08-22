Fox Communities Credit Union accepts donations for family of baby killed in a semi crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Communities Credit Union is working with an Oshkosh-area family whose infant son was killed when a semi-truck crashed into their house.

You’ll remember that on July 25 a semi on I-41 veered off the interstate, crossed Green Valley Road, and hit an occupied home. The crash report said the truck driver fainted due to a medical condition. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III died in the crash.

An online fundraiser for the family has raised more than $40,000 so far with a goal of $100,000. The credit union is hoping to give the family additional support.

Donations by cash or check can be brought to any Fox Communities Credit Union branch, or mail checks to:

Attn: Martin Stechner Memorial

Fox Communities Credit Union

3401 E. Calumet St.

Appleton, WI 54915

Donations can also be made online at Stechnerfund.com. The website was created for Solutions Recovery, a non-profit whose volunteers helped collect some of the family’s belongings from the wreckage of their home.

Solutions Recovery says 100% of the money donated goes to the parents, Jasmine Mendoza and Martin Stechner, and their three surviving children.

