Fox Communities Credit Union accepts donations for family of baby killed in a semi crash

Martin Stechner III
Martin Stechner III(Stechner family)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Communities Credit Union is working with an Oshkosh-area family whose infant son was killed when a semi-truck crashed into their house.

You’ll remember that on July 25 a semi on I-41 veered off the interstate, crossed Green Valley Road, and hit an occupied home. The crash report said the truck driver fainted due to a medical condition. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III died in the crash.

An online fundraiser for the family has raised more than $40,000 so far with a goal of $100,000. The credit union is hoping to give the family additional support.

Donations by cash or check can be brought to any Fox Communities Credit Union branch, or mail checks to:

Attn: Martin Stechner Memorial

Fox Communities Credit Union

3401 E. Calumet St.

Appleton, WI 54915

Donations can also be made online at Stechnerfund.com. The website was created for Solutions Recovery, a non-profit whose volunteers helped collect some of the family’s belongings from the wreckage of their home.

Solutions Recovery says 100% of the money donated goes to the parents, Jasmine Mendoza and Martin Stechner, and their three surviving children.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate death of two people in Grand Chute Sunday
Police arrest suspect accused of giving illegal narcotics to 2 found dead outside Grand Chute hotel
Incident in Green Bay
Man shot outside of vehicle at a Green Bay apartment complex
Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu
Texas authorities arrest man wanted for murder in Green Bay, brother still at large
Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal
Police tape.
Fond du Lac police investigating homicide

Latest News

generic handcuffs
Green Bay man arrested in Oconto with $21,000 worth of drugs, look-alike guns
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship Kid's Division
Wisconsin kids are winners in USA Mullet Championship
Motorcycle crash generic
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
Four people are charged in the case of remains found on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
Childs gets 30 months for role in burning body on Menominee reservation