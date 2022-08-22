Fond du Lac Fire reminder about smoke detectors

Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue want to remind the community about the importance of having a correctly installed and properly working smoke detector after a fire on Sunday.
(Source: WIFR)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Firefighters will be canvassing the neighborhood within the next few days to provide safety information, offer residential inspections, and further express the importance of having working smoke detectors in your home.

On Sunday, firefighters were called out the 100 block of Morningside Drive for the report of black smoke coming from an apartment. The people inside were sleeping at the time but were alerted by the smoke inside the apartment. A smoke alarm and pull station was activated and people in the building were able to safely evacuate.

The firefighters on scene found the fire in the kitchen and were able to put the fire out quickly. Smoke and soot damage extended through the apartment and into the common hallway.

No injuries were reported.

Fond du Lac Police assisted with traffic and scene control. Three people were displaced from their apartment. The fire is currently under investigation.

