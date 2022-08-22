FDL’s Allen named AP preseason All-American

Sophomore lands on 2nd team
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 23-13. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Chris Roth
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac’s Brealon Allen adds another preseason honor to his resume, before his sophomore season even begins. On Monday, Allen was named to the AP’s preseason All-American 2nd team. Earlier this summer, Allen was named to the Doak Walker and Maxwell Award watch lists.

Allen, who was recruited to UW as a safety, rushed for the 5th most yards ever by a Wisconsin freshman last season with 1,268. He also scored 12 touchdowns.

Junior linebacker Nick Herbig was also named to the AP 2nd team. Herbig had 9 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.

Here is the complete list of preseason All-Americans from the AP:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback -- Bryce Young, junior, Alabama

Running backs -- Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State.

Tackles -- Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State.

Guards -- Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville.

Center -- Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame.

Tight end -- Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia.

Wide receivers -- Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU.

All-purpose player -- Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State.

Kicker -- Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.

Defense

Edge rushers -- Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State; Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame.

Linemen -- Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson; Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia.

Linebackers -- Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa.

Cornerbacks -- Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama.

Safeties -- Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M.

Defensive back -- Riley Moss, senior, Iowa.

Punter -- Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback – C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State.

Running backs -- Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse.

Tackles -- Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State.

Guards -- O’Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida; Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama.

Center -- John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tight end -- Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers -- Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas; Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina; A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest.

All-purpose player -- Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama

Kicker -- Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri

Defense

Edge rushers -- Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia.

Linemen -- Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh; Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor.

Linebackers -- Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin; Andre Carter II, senior, Army; Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington.

Cornerbacks -- Cam Smith, junior, South Carolina; Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah.

Safeties -- Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame; Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas.

Defensive back -- Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State.

Punter -- Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate death of two people in Grand Chute Sunday
Police arrest suspect accused of giving illegal narcotics to 2 found dead outside Grand Chute hotel
Incident in Green Bay
Man shot outside of vehicle at a Green Bay apartment complex
Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu
Texas authorities arrest Green Bay murder suspect, reward offered for his brother
Four people are charged in the case of remains found on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
Childs gets 30 months for role in burning body on Menominee reservation
Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal

Latest News

Wisconsin Badgers running back and Fond du Lac native Braelon Allen held a charity softball...
Badgers Braelon Allen returns home for charity softball game
UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
Big Ten votes to add USC, UCLA as members starting in 2024
Wisconsin hires Mark D’Onofrio as inside linebackers coach
Head coach Chris Krepline meets with his players before practice as they prepare to play in the...
Lawrence baseball exits NCAA Tournament with loss to Coe College