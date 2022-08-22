Childs gets 30 months for role in burning body on Menominee reservation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who took part in covering up a drug overdose death was sentenced Monday to two-and-a-half years in federal prison and three more years of supervised release.

Two years ago this month, the remains of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay were found in a burned vehicle on the Menominee Reservation. Timothy Snider, Keith Wilber, Emerson Reed and Kayla Childs were charged in the case.

Prosecutors allege Snider supplied Greenspon with the heroin that caused her death. Reed, Wilber and Childs were accused of moving the body from Snider’s home in Brown County to a wooded area of the reservation, where Reed and Wilber set the vehicle on fire.

Prosecutors recommended 30 months in prison. Childs’s attorney asked for a lesser sentence, arguing she was only a driver -- she wasn’t involved in the drug overdose, the planning to get rid of the body, or setting the car on fire.

Childs tearfully read an apology in court, calling addiction “a cruel and relentless monster.” “I lost my daughter and sons to this addiction, and now it’s claimed even more. Nothing I can do to bring your daughter back, and I will live with that the rest of my life. My intentions were never to destroy so many families including my own. Addiction chooses no sides. An apology will never be enough, forgiveness is a luxury. I never wanted this. If ever an opportunity presented itself to change, I would take it.”

Handing down the sentence, U.S. Judge William Griesbach said, “This is not a typical obstruction of justice case. That would involve destroying documents or other evidence of a crime. This was the destruction of a human body.”

He recognized Childs wasn’t involved in the death but was culpable in the cover-up that followed. “The history here, the character of the defendant is not a promising one,” he said. “That’s not to say there’s no hope here. Childs is a human being and capable of change, of reform.”

Reed was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Snider is awaiting sentencing. Wilber died by suicide in jail.

