A BRIEF BREAK IN THE HUMIDITY...

You probably noticed it was a bit damp and humid over the weekend. Thankfully, we’re getting a brief break from the sticky air today. A light north wind around high pressure has brought in some drier air. That said, it is still going to be warm this afternoon. Our high temperatures will be in the lower 80s, with some 70s closer to the Bay and the lakeshore.

Any patchy fog won’t stick around too long this morning. Skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon. Other than a few puffy, fair weather clouds, it’s going to be an uneventful weather day.

As high pressure moves away, the wind will turn to the southwest over the next couple days. That will lead to a gradual increase in the humidity. The more sticky air, plus a cool front coming in from the north, will lead to chances of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall is most likely Wednesday night and into Thursday. These storms will likely be “garden variety”, or in other words, not severe.

At first glance, it looks like next weekend will be a mixed bag, with sunshine on Saturday, followed by a storm chance on Sunday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

TUESDAY: NW/SW 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and more humid. A pop-up thundershower NORTH? HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms, mainly at NIGHT. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Bright sunshine. Seasonably warm and only slightly humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: More sunshine. Slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty thunderstorms late in the day. HIGH: 83

