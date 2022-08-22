3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: NASA returns to the moon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hello, moon. It’s been a while. But in one week, the Artemis 1 rocket will blast off for a rendezvous with you.

Brad Spakowitz talks about the goals of this mission and NASA’s return to the moon.

Plus, NASA is already looking ahead to Artemis 3 and has narrowed down the possible landing spots for 2024. See where astronauts might walk on the moon next.

And happy birthday to Voyager 2, which is now exploring interstellar space 45 years after its mission began -- and it’s still phoning home!

