Two people dead following incident at Grand Chute hotel, investigation underway

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department is investigating two deaths.

Lieutenant Eric Freville said an officer found a person lying on the ground in a hotel parking lot on N. Westhill Blvd. early Sunday morning. The person wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse.

While the officer began administering CPR, he noticed another person who was unconscious inside a vehicle nearby. CPR was also administered to that person after police removed them from the vehicle.

Later, a third person was found inside the hotel in medical distress. They received emergency medical aid from officers.

Lt. Freville said four people were taken to local hospitals for emergency medical care. The Outagamie County Coroner pronounced two of them deceased after arriving at the hospital.

The incident is believed to be isolated at this time, and there is no danger to the public, according to police.

Anyone with information on the investigation call contact the department by calling police at (920)832-1575, sending the tip after texting “TIPGCPD” to 847411 (TIP411) or by using the Grand Chute Police Department’s app.

