Seven people displaced following two fires in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to two fires just after midnight.

The first call went out at 12:37 a.m. Sunday for a fire on N. 14th St. Three people were trapped on a porch on the second floor. Crews were able to rescue all three after using ground ladders.

No injuries were reported.

About three minutes later, another call went out for a fire on Cooper Ave.

The department says all the people had already evacuated when firefighters arrived, but one person was treated and released at the scene by Orange Cross Ambulance.

The Town of Wilson and Village of Kohler offered assistance.

Crews remained on scene monitoring hot spots and removing debris for both fires.

A total of seven people were displaced. They are reported to be receiving help from their families.

The cause for both fires is under investigation.

