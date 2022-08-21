PATCHY FOG TONIGHT, QUIET & WARM START TO THE WORK WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure is moving into the region and it will set us up for some pretty good weather for the first part of the work week. In the near term, there may be areas of patchy dense fog tonight and early Monday morning. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid and upper 50s.

We’ll turn partly cloudy Monday after any morning fog goes away. Look for highs in the 70s near the lakeshore with lower 80s inland and across the Fox Valley. Winds stay light and variable.

Tuesday is looking pretty good to with more 80s on tap along with partly cloudy skies. A few afternoon showers or storms could bubble up across northern Wisconsin.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front passage Wednesday into Thursday. It will spark additional showers and storms around the region. Widespread strong or severe weather does not appear likely with the front at this time. Highs may peak in the mid 80s Wednesday with cooler 70s Thursday and Friday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: VAR 0-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TUESDAY: W/SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Areas of dense fog. LOW: 55

MONDAY: Early dense fog then partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM showers or storms NORTH? HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. Chance of rain or storms later in the day. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A late day storm? HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Warm & more humid. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 86

