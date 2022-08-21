Fisk Park Basketball Courts dedicated to Pastor L.C. Green

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The basketball courts at Fisk Park in Green Bay have been dedicated to the late Pastor L.C. Green.

Pastor Green was a civil rights activist and Pastor at Divine Temple.

Over the last three decades, he became a pillar in the Green Bay community for bringing people together.

A decade ago, when Fisk Park became a scene of repeated criminal activity, Green Bay Police removed the basketball hoops to try and solve the problem. Pastor Green publicly criticized the action and challenged the police to be part of a community conversation, which led to the formation of Citizen Advisory Group meetings that still have regular meetings today.

Getting people to simply talk was perhaps the greatest legacy for Pastor Green, who wanted his community to be inclusive and safe.

“I’m more thankful than words can express,” said Pastor Alice Green, Pastor Green’s wife. “it shows we did a lot and we never knew until this time came so it’s an honor and privilege for this to even to happen and for the community to recognize what he has done.”

Since Pastor Green had a major hand in getting the hoops reinstalled, the basketball courts at Fisk Park were dedicated to him on Saturday, to honor his name and legacy for helping the community.

“From the minute I met him, this was somebody who cared a lot about this community who saw, as the mayor said, saw the good and the bad and wanted to leave it a better place and I think he did,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.