FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Grand Chute police arrest suspect accused of giving ‘illegal narcotics’ to two people found dead at a Grand Chute hotel

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute Police say one person is in custody after being accused of giving ‘illegal narcotics’ to two people found dead in a hotel parking lot this weekend.

While out on foot patrol early Sunday morning, officers found one unresponsive person lying on the ground in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn Hotel. Officers found another unresponsive person in a vehicle nearby. Officials administered CPR, but both people died.

Meanwhile, inside the hotel, officials rendered aid to two more people suffering from a medical emergency. They were taken to the hospital and have either ‘been released or are in stable condition’ according to police.

After investigators interviewed several people and conducted multiple search warrants, ‘a suspect was identified as providing illegal narcotics to victims prior to their death’

Authorities took the suspect into custody and are recommending multiple drug-related charges, including delivery of fentanyl and cocaine.

Lt. Russ Blahnik says the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Grand Chute Police Department at (920) 832-1575 or TIP411 – text “GCPD” and your Tip to 847411 to remain anonymous

