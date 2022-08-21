BRIGHTER SKIES BY SUNDAY AFTERNOON

We’re starting off our day with lots of clouds and areas of dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM for the following counties: Green Lake, Marquette, Fond Du Lac, and Sheboygan. Use extra caution if traveling through these areas. Slow down, increase your following distance, and use your low-beam headlights. Thicker clouds will last through at least the midday hours, and a few showers cannot be ruled out especially in East-Central Wisconsin. Otherwise, late day sunshine is likely and highs will make it into the middle to upper 70s.

Overnight tonight, areas of dense fog will be possible again. This could impact your Monday morning commute so go ahead and factor in some extra time for your commute. Otherwise, the new work week will begin on a fairly quiet and seasonably warm note with highs climbing back into the low 80s. High pressure will work its way in keeping skies partly cloudy both tomorrow & Tuesday. These days will likely be dry other than a spotty showers in the Northwoods Tuesday.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front late Wednesday into Thursday. It may spark areas of rain and scattered storms but it’s still too early to tell if any of them will be strong or severe.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

MONDAY: VAR 0-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Morning clouds & fog. Spotty rain. More sunshine during the afternoon. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Areas of dense fog. LOW: 55

MONDAY: Early dense fog. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM shower North? HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of rain or storms late in the day. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as warm. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A late day storm? HIGH: 79

