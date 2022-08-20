RAIN & STORMS AT TIMES TODAY

An area of low pressure moving close by brought some showers to the area overnight. While it won’t be raining at all times today, it’s a good idea to bring an umbrella with you wherever you go. Some light showers can be expected at times through the morning, but by this afternoon, rain and storms will develop and will be scattered in nature. Rain amounts will vary with the highest amounts likely in the Fox Valley and Lakeshore areas. As far as rainfall amounts, these areas could see between 0.25-0.75″ of rain with isolated higher amounts where storms set up. Northern areas will see lesser amounts. Otherwise, highs today will stay in the lower half of the 70s for most.

By tomorrow, this weather maker will start to pull away. A few showers or storms can’t be ruled out especially in the morning and early afternoon, but late in the day we will see some decent sunshine. High temperatures tomorrow will be slightly warmer in the middle to upper 70s.

High pressure takes control by tomorrow night keeping sunshine in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s expected. Late Wednesday and into Thursday, a stalled front will bring rain and storm chances back to the forecast.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain/storms at times. Humid. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Areas of fog. Stray showers? LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Early clouds. A few showers. Humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warm again. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. Thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible. HIGH: 77

