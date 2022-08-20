RAIN & STORMS AT TIMES TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Bring a raincoat to the games Friday night and keep it handy for the weekend
By Cruz Medina
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An area of low pressure moving close by brought some showers to the area overnight. While it won’t be raining at all times today, it’s a good idea to bring an umbrella with you wherever you go. Some light showers can be expected at times through the morning, but by this afternoon, rain and storms will develop and will be scattered in nature. Rain amounts will vary with the highest amounts likely in the Fox Valley and Lakeshore areas. As far as rainfall amounts, these areas could see between 0.25-0.75″ of rain with isolated higher amounts where storms set up. Northern areas will see lesser amounts. Otherwise, highs today will stay in the lower half of the 70s for most.

By tomorrow, this weather maker will start to pull away. A few showers or storms can’t be ruled out especially in the morning and early afternoon, but late in the day we will see some decent sunshine. High temperatures tomorrow will be slightly warmer in the middle to upper 70s.

High pressure takes control by tomorrow night keeping sunshine in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s expected. Late Wednesday and into Thursday, a stalled front will bring rain and storm chances back to the forecast.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain/storms at times. Humid. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Areas of fog. Stray showers? LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Early clouds. A few showers. Humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warm again. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. Thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible. HIGH: 77

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fundraiser started for Knuth family after house fire
Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal
Human Trafficking
Two arrested in Green Bay human trafficking operation
The 2022 Packers shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field included new owners
Green Bay Packers remind fans of changes at Lambeau Field
Grant Stamper was arrested in Manitowoc County, where authorities say he intended to meet a...
Appleton man arrested for seeking sex with 15-year-old girl

Latest News

First Alert Weather
RAIN MORE WIDESPREAD SATURDAY... DRIER ON SUNDAY
First Alert Weather
RAIN CHANCES INCREASING INTO THE WEEKEND
First Alert Weather weekend forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of rain
August 19 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday football rain chances