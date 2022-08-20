RAIN MORE WIDESPREAD SATURDAY... DRIER ON SUNDAY

After isolated rain and storms this evening, the rain becomes more widespread overnight. It will be humid and lows will largely stay in the 60s. Rain turns isolated for Saturday morning, but coverage will increase again for the afternoon. Some storms will produce heavy rain, but severe weather is not expected.

The unsettled weather will keep temperatures cooler this weekend. It will be the third summer weekend in a row with some rain in the forecast. That said, it won’t rain all weekend. Some showers could linger Sunday morning, but we should be dry with decreasing clouds by the afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 70s and upper 70s Sunday. It will be humid, but the mugginess will drop late Sunday as a northerly breeze picks up.

Sunny, dry and warm weather will return next week as high pressure makes its way back into our area. Highs will be warm again back in the lower 80s, and humidity will be down a bit on Monday and Tuesday, but dew points will be on their way back on Wednesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: N 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms, especially late. Late fog WEST. LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Not as warm, but humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Early clouds and showers. Some PM sunshine. Breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warm again. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. Thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid with lingering showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with spotty showers and storms. HIGH: 77

