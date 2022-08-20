RAIN MORE WIDESPREAD SATURDAY... DRIER ON SUNDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Bring a raincoat to the games Friday night and keep it handy for the weekend
By David Ernst
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After isolated rain and storms this evening, the rain becomes more widespread overnight. It will be humid and lows will largely stay in the 60s. Rain turns isolated for Saturday morning, but coverage will increase again for the afternoon. Some storms will produce heavy rain, but severe weather is not expected.

The unsettled weather will keep temperatures cooler this weekend. It will be the third summer weekend in a row with some rain in the forecast. That said, it won’t rain all weekend. Some showers could linger Sunday morning, but we should be dry with decreasing clouds by the afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 70s and upper 70s Sunday. It will be humid, but the mugginess will drop late Sunday as a northerly breeze picks up.

Sunny, dry and warm weather will return next week as high pressure makes its way back into our area. Highs will be warm again back in the lower 80s, and humidity will be down a bit on Monday and Tuesday, but dew points will be on their way back on Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: N 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms, especially late. Late fog WEST. LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Not as warm, but humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Early clouds and showers. Some PM sunshine. Breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warm again. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. Thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid with lingering showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with spotty showers and storms. HIGH: 77

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
It's been more than a month since Kismet Advocacy LLC stopped its services, but former...
Kismet Advocacy LLC owner speaks out after employees leave company over bad checks, former worker responds
Police cars outside the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Appleton on August 12, 2022
Witness videos of Appleton officer-involved shooting shared on social media
A man in Colorado shot and killed a bear that found its way into his home.
‘My immediate thought was to protect my family’: Man fatally shoots bear inside home
Fundraiser started for Knuth family after house fire

Latest News

First Alert Weather
RAIN CHANCES INCREASING INTO THE WEEKEND
First Alert Weather weekend forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of rain
August 19 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday football rain chances
August 19 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shower chances for football?