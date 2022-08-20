Operation Football: Week One

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - High school football kicking off this week around Northeast Wisconsin, and with that comes the first Operation Football of 2022. This week includes highlights from the stadium dedication in Two Rivers, and the beginning of the second Mike Moreau Era at Hilbert. Also, West De Pere and Hortonville continuing what is becoming a season opening rivalry for the two schools.

Highlights from Part One of this week’s Operation Football are above, and part two is below.

Look below for prep football scores from around that state for week one of the season:

Adams-Friendship 32, Portage 6

Arrowhead 22, Marquette University 17

Assumption 35, Necedah 0

Auburndale 76, Menominee Indian 0

Belleville 44, Cambridge 7

Big Foot 31, Whitewater 12

Black Hawk/Warren IL 84, North Fond du Lac 6

Bonduel 39, Cuba City 14

Brookfield Central 71, South Milwaukee 20

Brookfield East 21, Oshkosh West 14

Cadott 16, Stanley-Boyd 6

Cambria-Friesland 16, Poynette 8

Campbellsport 33, New Holstein 7

Catholic Memorial 34, Franklin 28

Clear Lake 12, Cameron 6

Clinton 34, New Glarus 13

Clintonville 38, Amherst 30, OT

Cochrane-Fountain City 14, Brookwood 6

Colby 43, Neillsville/Granton 8

Colfax 14, Whitehall 6

Columbus 42, Berlin 6

Cumberland 34, Osseo-Fairchild 20

Darlington 47, Platteville 14

Deerfield 44, Dodgeland 14

Durand 22, Spring Valley 21

Eau Claire Memorial 36, La Crosse Logan 8

Edgar 35, Lakeland 7

Edgewood 31, River Valley 14

Elkhorn Area 21, Delavan-Darien 19

Ellsworth 52, Arcadia 0

Fall Creek 26, Altoona 20

Fall River/Rio 40, Parkview/Albany 6

Fennimore 30, Iowa-Grant 12

Fond du Lac 28, Kettle Moraine 20

Fort Atkinson 20, Milton 14

Freedom 45, New London 7

Glenwood City 35, Eleva-Strum 0

Grafton 14, Whitefish Bay 10

Grantsburg 17, Amery 16

Greenfield 50, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 6

Hilbert 34, Brillion 14

Homestead 14, Germantown 7

Howards Grove 39, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 8

Hurley 14, Crandon 6

Janesville Parker 28, Burlington 18

Kenosha Indian Trail 56, Madison La Follette 20

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Shoreland Lutheran 14

Kimberly 48, Stevens Point 13

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 27, Kenosha Christian Life 0

La Crosse Central 19, Eau Claire North 14

Laconia 27, Wautoma 20

Ladysmith 44, Barron 0

Lakeside Lutheran 51, Jefferson 0

Little Chute 30, Winneconne 0

Lodi 37, Martin Luther 0

Luxemburg-Casco 47, Waupaca 21

Madison Memorial 34, Kenosha Tremper 13

Manawa 28, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 20

Marinette 41, Green Bay East 0

Markesan 52, Pardeeville 7

Mayville 28, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7

Menasha 35, Appleton East 14

Merrill 43, Northland Pines 0

Milwaukee Academy of Science 60, Cudahy 0

Monroe 39, Beaver Dam 0

Mukwonago 52, Hamilton 28

Muskego 28, Verona Area 6

Nekoosa 21, Black River Falls 8

New Berlin Eisenhower 7, Wisconsin Lutheran 0

New Berlin West 35, Whitnall 0

New Lisbon 36, Hillsboro 12

New Richmond 18, Medford Area 8

Nicolet 42, Sheboygan South 7

Northwestern 37, Ashland 8

Oak Creek 56, Union Grove 26

Oconomowoc 42, Watertown 13

Oconto 7, Oconto Falls 6

Onalaska 14, West Salem 13

Oregon 13, Stoughton 0

Osceola 26, Hayward 0

Pewaukee 45, Milwaukee Riverside University 0

Plymouth 28, Sheboygan North 21

Potosi/Cassville 34, Seneca 6

Pulaski 14, Notre Dame 0

Racine Case 18, Beloit Memorial 15

Racine Horlick 35, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 6

Racine St. Catherine’s 46, Racine Lutheran 0

Randolph 35, Rosholt 0

Reedsburg Area 18, Evansville 12

Reedsville 21, Mishicot 6

Rice Lake 26, Menomonie 21

River Ridge 26, Highland 0

Roncalli 26, Manitowoc Lutheran 20

Royall 36, Boscobel 0

Saint Croix Central 54, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 21

Saint Thomas More 22, Saint Francis 6

Sauk Prairie 23, Baraboo 13

Sheboygan Falls 56, Brown Deer 18

Shiocton 35, Iola-Scandinavia 6

Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 18, Pius XI Catholic 8

Slinger 34, Menomonee Falls 24

Somerset 34, Bloomer 6

Southern Door 27, Oostburg 0

St. Croix Falls 34, Unity 18

Stratford 20, Mosinee 20

Sturgeon Bay 41, Green Bay West 7

Sun Prairie West 42, Madison East 33

Tomah 49, Mauston 9

Tomahawk 27, Rhinelander 13

Turner 48, East Troy 0

Turtle Lake 39, Webster 0

Two Rivers 54, Random Lake 0

University School of Milwaukee 35, Brookfield Academy 25

Valders 20, Omro 19

Watertown Luther Prep 45, Ripon 8

Waukesha South 42, Milwaukee Lutheran 6

Waukesha West 35, Hartford Union 34

Waunakee 42, DeForest 34

Wausau West 33, Superior 13

Wauwatosa West 46, Madison West 0

West Allis Nathan Hale 63, Wauwatosa East 7

West Bend East 29, Waterford 12

West De Pere 24, Hortonville 0

Westosha Central 24, Waukesha North 21

Wilmot Union 24, Kenosha Bradford 7

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 20, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 13

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49, Antigo 14

Wrightstown 20, Shawano 18

Xavier 7, Denmark 6

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.