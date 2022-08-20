Kimberly native, Rams rookie Logan Bruss out for season after ACL/MCL injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rams rookie offensive lineman and Kimberly High School grad Logan Bruss is out for the season after tearing ligaments in his right knee during Los Angeles’ second preseason game.

Coach Sean McVay said Bruss tore his ACL and MCL during Los Angeles’ 24-20 loss to Houston on Friday night.

“It’s a real shame for a kid that’s worked really hard and puts a lot into this game,” McVay said. “We obviously drafted him with confidence that he could be a guy that could potentially contribute for us this year.”

The third-round selection out of Wisconsin was the Rams’ highest draft choice last spring, but Bruss was likely to play a backup role this season. He began training camp in competition for the starting spot at right guard vacated by Austin Corbett’s free-agent departure for Carolina, but veteran Coleman Shelton had essentially secured the job even before Bruss’ injury.

