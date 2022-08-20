Fond du Lac man found dead from apparent gunshot wound

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 40-year-old man from Fond du Lac that appeared to be killed by a gunshot wound.

Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance on the 200 block of Marquette Street for a person laying on the ground Saturday morning around 7:20 A.M.

The Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on the man to find out the exact cause of his death.

Officials will notify the family of the victim, and his identity is not being released at this time.

Detectives are working to identify any possible suspects, no one has been taken into custody for this incident so far.

If you have any information about the incident, you are encourages to contact Captain Scott Krause at (920) 322-3720 or skrause@fdl.wi.gov

You can also call crime alert at (920) 322-3740 and request to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.