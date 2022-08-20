BRIGHTER SKIES BY SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Areas of clouds and spotty rain will continue this evening and tonight. Some patchy fog could also form during the overnight hours. Lows will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

We’ll start off Sunday with a lot of cloud cover and even some spotty rain showers. Look for more sunshine as the day wears on with some pretty nice weather late in the day. Highs should top out mainly in the 70s.

The work week will begin on a fairly quiet and seasonably warm note with highs climbing back into the low 80s. Skies are partly cloudy both Monday & Tuesday, although a stray shower could sneak in at some point.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front late Wednesday into Thursday. It may spark areas of rain and scattered storms but it’s still too early to tell if any of them will be strong or severe.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

MONDAY: VAR 0-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Stray showers. Patchy fog. LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Morning clouds & isolated rain. More sunshine during the afternoon. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM shower? HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of rain or storms late in the day. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fundraiser started for Knuth family after house fire
Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal
Human Trafficking
Two arrested in Green Bay human trafficking operation
The 2022 Packers shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field included new owners
Green Bay Packers remind fans of changes at Lambeau Field
Grant Stamper was arrested in Manitowoc County, where authorities say he intended to meet a...
Appleton man arrested for seeking sex with 15-year-old girl

Latest News

First Alert Weather
RAIN & STORMS AT TIMES TODAY
First Alert Weather
RAIN MORE WIDESPREAD SATURDAY... DRIER ON SUNDAY
First Alert Weather
RAIN CHANCES INCREASING INTO THE WEEKEND
First Alert Weather weekend forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of rain