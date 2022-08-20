BRIGHTER SKIES BY SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Areas of clouds and spotty rain will continue this evening and tonight. Some patchy fog could also form during the overnight hours. Lows will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

We’ll start off Sunday with a lot of cloud cover and even some spotty rain showers. Look for more sunshine as the day wears on with some pretty nice weather late in the day. Highs should top out mainly in the 70s.

The work week will begin on a fairly quiet and seasonably warm note with highs climbing back into the low 80s. Skies are partly cloudy both Monday & Tuesday, although a stray shower could sneak in at some point.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front late Wednesday into Thursday. It may spark areas of rain and scattered storms but it’s still too early to tell if any of them will be strong or severe.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

MONDAY: VAR 0-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Stray showers. Patchy fog. LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Morning clouds & isolated rain. More sunshine during the afternoon. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM shower? HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of rain or storms late in the day. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.