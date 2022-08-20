One person has non-life threatening injuries after shooting incident in Green Bay

Incident in Green Bay
Incident in Green Bay
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News spoke to a sergeant confirming that a person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting on Bader St. and Deckner Ave Saturday morning.

A dispatcher on the phone says the police responded to the shooting report around 11:30 A.M.

Authorities are still looking for a person of interest.

The scene is no longer active, but is under investigation.

Action 2 News will update the story as more information is provided

