Appleton International Airport hosts fundraising event for the Old Glory Honor Flight

APPLETON Wis. (WBAY) - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Appleton International Airport once again hosted the ‘Pulling for Honor’ fundraiser on Saturday.

‘Pulling for Honor’ is a fundraising event that raises money for future Old Glory Honor Flights.

“We are thrilled to again host the Pulling for Honor event at the airport,” said Abe Weber, airport director. “This event is an exciting combination of competition and family fun that allows all of us at the airport to combine our passion for aviation with our respect for local veterans.”

Twenty-five teams, that each had to raise at least $1,500 to participate, tried to pull a 200,000-pound jet plane, 12 feet as quickly as possible. The Green Bay Rugby Club won Saturday with a time of 11.285 seconds.

“We are humbled and so happy with the amount of participation this year,” said Diane MacDonald, Old Glory Honor Flight of Northeast Wisconsin executive director. “Events like this show how much our community celebrates and recognizes the sacrifices veterans, and their families gave for our freedoms.”

The event included food trucks, a children’s plane pull, and important resources for veterans and their families in our area.

A total of $132,000 were raised at Saturday’s event. That is enough to fully fund one Old Glory Honor Flight to Washington D.C. for veterans to visit war memorials erected in their honor.

