Two arrested in Green Bay human trafficking operation

Human Trafficking
Human Trafficking
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested as result of a human trafficking operation in Green Bay.

On Aug. 18, Green Bay Police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day operation. Detectives and DCI agents investigated suspects involved in child sex trafficking and human trafficking.

Two men were arrested for solicitation. One of the suspects was arrested for Child Enticement-Using a Computer Device to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime, and Human Trafficking.

A victim of human trafficking was “located and safely recovered,” police say.

No names were released.

The operation follows the nationwide Operation Cross Country targeting human trafficking.

If you have information about trafficking, call police at 920-448-3200.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or go online to www.432stop.com

