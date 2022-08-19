Ticket pedestals get fans into Lambeau Field faster

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As football fans made their way into the Packers stadium, they told us they’re excited about this football season and have high expectations. And one of the new features greeting them at Lambeau Field was ticket scanners.

The Packers describe them as ticket pedestals -- kiosks that wirelessly communicate with your smartphone to confirm your mobile ticket.

They were first deployed at the soccer exhibition game last month and then for the Family Night scrimmage two weeks ago.

The Packers say the ticket pedestals allow fans to get into Lambeau Field and it’s easier. Fans we spoke with enjoyed the new system.

“The new ticket system I thought was pretty cool because you’re not fumbling around for tickets, everything is on your phone. Pretty accessible, and you just scan right at the gates,” Robert Holland, a Packers fan from Racine, said.

The Packers organization also wants to remind people about traffic and parking changes due to construction at the stadium.

“As you approach the stadium, you’ll see construction highway-type signage that will alert you to be ready to look for more specific signage about your lot,” Aaron Popkey, Green Bay Packers director of public affairs, said.

Another new amenity is the Miller Lite Park and Miller Lite End Zone. It’s a grab-and-go concession area behind Section 100 on the ground concourse. The Packers are reminding fans that the stadium is now cashless, meaning all transactions are with credit cards or debit cars.

While fans said the new amenities are nice, they’re focused on the product on the field.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Aaron Rodgers back in action since he decided to stay with the Packers and see all of our new rookies,” Kelly Thorn from Cottage Grove, Minn., said.

“I’m looking forward to see maybe we can get some new wide receivers to do some better and just see how Aaron Rodgers plays this year again,” Quintin Klassy of Mount Horeb said.

“I heard that their cheer, that their vibe, their whole game vibe was like outstanding, and I’m wanting to just experience that,” Jericho Franche from Cottage Grove said.

The Packers recommend people give themselves ample time before kickoff to arrive at the stadium this season.

There are a number of changes at Lambeau Field this year. Maybe the most important is the one at the gate.

