SHOWER & STORM CHANCES RISE INTO THE WEEKEND

It’s going to be another warm and humid day. Temperatures will be rising through the 60s and 70s, with highs close to 80 degrees this afternoon. We’ll see intervals of sunshine and clouds. A passing shower or thundershower is possible, although it’s only a SLIGHT chance.

We’re calling for a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms during tonight’s Packers/Saints preseason game. Football fans will be crossing their fingers for a dry evening. The chance of showers and storms rises later in the night, as an upper-level area of low pressure swirls closer to us.

This weathermaker will get us wet at times this weekend. To the dismay of some, it will be the third summer weekend in a row with some rain in the forecast. That said, it won’t rain all weekend, there will be some dry hours from time to time. The scattered showers will continue into Sunday with highs mainly in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunny, dry and warm weather will return next week, with highs in the low to mid 80s. The humidity will be down a bit on Monday and Tuesday, but dew points will be on their way back on Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SATURDAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A few thundershowers. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Scattered showers and storms, especially late. Late fog WEST. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Not as warm, but humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Humid with another chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warm again. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. Thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.