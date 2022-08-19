SCATTERED RAIN FRIDAY... MORE WIDESPREAD SATURDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Showers tonight will be spotty, then hit or miss showers Friday, and chances of rain through the weekend
By David Ernst
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Rain showers with a few storms will track across the area overnight with the heaviest rain falling north of Green Bay. Because of the higher humidity, temperatures won’t be as cool as they’ve been the last few nights. Lows will largely stay in the 60s. Scattered showers should be ongoing Friday morning with rain or storms becoming more isolated for the afternoon and evening.

If you’re heading out to watch some high school football or the Packers preseason game, you’ll probably want to bring a poncho just in case. The highest rain chance is Saturday when periods of rain are expected. Highs this weekend should be slightly cooler... in the upper 70s. The humidity will continue. Into Sunday, there could still be lingering t’showers but the rain won’t be as widespread compared to Saturday.

The weather looks warm and dry early next week, with highs back in the lower 80s as high pressure takes control of the forecast. The humidity will drop a little bit as well.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW/S 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Spotty thunderstorms, mainly late. Mild, but humid. LOW: 63

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid with periods of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid with another chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with spotty storms possible. HIGH: 82

