RAIN CHANCES INCREASING INTO THE WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon with showers and storms at times. A shower or storm will even be possible during the Packers/Saints preseason game. It is advised to bring a raincoat if you’re planning to attend, just to be on the safe side. Otherwise, temperatures will make it into the upper 70s to lower 80s, but by the games end, temperatures will fall into the lower 70s.

An area of low pressure will make its way through our region this weekend. It will be the third summer weekend in a row with some rain in the forecast. That said, it won’t rain all weekend, there will be some dry hours from time to time. Some showers will continue into Sunday with highs mainly in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunny, dry and warm weather will return next week as high pressure makes its way back into our area. Highs will be warm again back in the lower 80s, and humidity will be down a bit on Monday and Tuesday, but dew points will be on their way back on Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SATURDAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Clouds increase. Thundershowers at times. Warm and humid. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms, especially late. Late fog WEST. LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Not as warm, but humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Humid with another chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warm again. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. Thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
It's been more than a month since Kismet Advocacy LLC stopped its services, but former...
Kismet Advocacy LLC owner speaks out after employees leave company over bad checks, former worker responds
Police cars outside the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Appleton on August 12, 2022
Witness videos of Appleton officer-involved shooting shared on social media
A man in Colorado shot and killed a bear that found its way into his home.
‘My immediate thought was to protect my family’: Man fatally shoots bear inside home
Thilmany Paper Plant works to minimize rotten egg smell from industrial landfill in Kaukauna
OSHA investigating death of worker at paper mill in Kaukauna

Latest News

August 19 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shower chances for football?
First Alert Weather
SHOWER & STORM CHANCES RISE INTO THE WEEKEND
August 19 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Packers game outlook
First Alert Weather
SCATTERED RAIN FRIDAY... MORE WIDESPREAD SATURDAY