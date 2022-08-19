RAIN CHANCES INCREASING INTO THE WEEKEND

Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon with showers and storms at times. A shower or storm will even be possible during the Packers/Saints preseason game. It is advised to bring a raincoat if you’re planning to attend, just to be on the safe side. Otherwise, temperatures will make it into the upper 70s to lower 80s, but by the games end, temperatures will fall into the lower 70s.

An area of low pressure will make its way through our region this weekend. It will be the third summer weekend in a row with some rain in the forecast. That said, it won’t rain all weekend, there will be some dry hours from time to time. Some showers will continue into Sunday with highs mainly in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunny, dry and warm weather will return next week as high pressure makes its way back into our area. Highs will be warm again back in the lower 80s, and humidity will be down a bit on Monday and Tuesday, but dew points will be on their way back on Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SATURDAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Clouds increase. Thundershowers at times. Warm and humid. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms, especially late. Late fog WEST. LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Not as warm, but humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Humid with another chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warm again. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. Thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.