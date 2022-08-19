Man charged with killing children convicted in jail escape attempt

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing his children in Kaukauna has been found guilty of attempting to escape from jail.

On Aug. 18, Matthew Beyer, 38, pleaded no contest to charges of Taking Hostages/Release w/o Bodily Harm and Attempted Escape- Criminal Arrest.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 24.

Also, new trial dates have been set for Beyer on two charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the 2020 killing of his children, 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer.

Initially, Beyer was scheduled to stand trial in late 2021, but the trial was pushed back to September 2022. In March, Beyer was expected to take a plea agreement, but the defense announced they would instead go to trial. Beyer’s lawyers said they were having trouble getting evidence that prosecutors have. The prosecution said one person at the crime lab was doing a “significant amount of work on the case” and working with new technology.

On Thursday, the court set aside 12 days for a jury trial starting Dec. 1, 2022.

The children were found dead in their mother’s home in Kaukauna on February 17, 2020. According to the criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, the children were found in their bedroom with injuries to their necks, which one officer described as “almost a hole.” Autopsies found William and Danielle suffered five to eight sharp force injuries to their necks. William also had two shallow cuts to his hands, which prosecutors say indicates the boy put up a fight.

A witness told police that a week after the children were murdered, Beyer described in detail how he would have killed the children so they couldn’t scream out and alert anyone. The witness said Beyer didn’t believe he was their father and was upset about having to pay child support when the mother wouldn’t let him see the children.

On Thursday, Beyer pleaded no contest and was found guilty of trying to escape from the Outagamie County Jail in June of 2020. A criminal complaint says Beyer provided another inmate, Demetrius Williams, with a piece of cardboard inmates use as a privacy shield when using the bathroom. Williams hid behind the cardboard in the dayroom and surprised an officer when she came to make sure inmates were in their cells.

Williams restrained the guard and threatened her with a pointed pencil. He insisted that Beyer was coming with him and ordered her to open Beyer’s cell. The guard agreed but pressed the button to open a different cell door instead, distracting Williams just long enough to get out of his reach and run down the hallway and yell for help.

Williams was later sent to prison for 45 years for killing a three-year-old girl and trying to kill her pregnant mother in Appleton.

