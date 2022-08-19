INTERVIEW: WPS joins program to save monarch butterflies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Public Service established peregrine falcon nests atop some of its taller power plants and helped restore the bird of prey’s population in Wisconsin.

Now the utility hopes to do the same for the declining population of monarch butterflies.

Action 2 News anchor Cami Rapson talks with Mike Grisar, environmental team leader for WPS, about what a power company can do to help the butterfly and why the utility wanted to get involved.

