Green Bay Packers remind fans of changes at Lambeau Field

The 2022 Packers shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field included new owners
The 2022 Packers shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field included new owners(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers host the New Orleans Saints for the first home preseason game of 2022, and fans are reminded of changes at Lambeau Field.

Kickoff is 7:00 p.m.

“Game attendees at preseason game Friday will notice adjusted traffic patterns, new ticket scanners, enhanced concession spaces, cashless environment,” reads a statement from the Packers.

CLICK HERE for a full guide to Lambeau Field.

CASHLESS

No cash is accepted at Lambeau Field and Packers-operated businesses in Titletown. That means credit cards, debit cards or contactless payment are accepted.

Lambeau Field does have cash-to-card conversion stations in the Atrium and Titletown.

TICKET SCANNERS

New pedestal-style ticket scanners are in operation. Fans can scan mobile tickets in a digital wallet on the upper part of the pedestal or scan barcodes on the the lower part of the pedestal.

Fans should have their digital tickets ready as they approach the gate.

CONSTRUCTION, TRAFFIC AND PARKING

Construction work continues on the east side of the stadium. The team says traffic patterns have changed to “allow for increased efficiency.” Watch for signs that direct to the correct lanes and parking lots.

STADIUM SECURITY

No bags or purses are allowed inside Lambeau Field unless they are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and are no larger than 12″ by 6″ by 12″.

Stadium cushions are not allowed. People can bring seats and pads that have no pockets or zippers and are 18″ wide or smaller.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

