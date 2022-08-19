Fundraiser started for Knuth family after house fire

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fundraiser has been started for a Darboy family well known to Action 2 New viewers.

The Knuth family has been displaced by a house fire. Viewers have followed the Knuths for years and the story of their children who have a rare and life-threatening skin disorder.

The family and their pets got out safely. The only items they could get out of the home were medications and bandages for children who have Epidermolysis Bullosa. The children develop blisters that burst and leave slow-healing wounds.

A Go Fund Me is raising money for the family to purchase basic necessities like clothing, bedding and hygiene products. CLICK HERE to donate.

Action 2 News will have more coverage with the Knuth family Friday.

Mom Trisha Knuth shared the news on Facebook.

“As many of you already know....our house started on fire last night. Our family would like to thank the police officers, dispatchers, firefighters, EMTs, neighbors, friends, and complete strangers who jumped in and helped us. We all got out. Our family and pets are safe. Our vital medications and bandages made it. Our home is unlivable but we are incredibly grateful today. Thank you. From the bottom of our hearts. Thank you,” writes Trisha.

