Former used car salesman to plead guilty to federal mail fraud as part of agreement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former used car dealership owner accused of defrauding customers has agreed to plead guilty to one count of federal mail fraud.

John Solberg will plead guilty Friday to count 15 in the indictment. The remaining 14 counts in the indictment will be dismissed at the time of sentencing.

Solberg faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison with a $250,000 fine.

Count 15 reads: “On or about April 21, 2016, in the State and Eastern District of Wisconsin, having devised the scheme described in paragraphs 3 through 5 of this indictment, and for the purpose of executing the scheme, and attempting to do so, JOHN M. SOLBERG, knowingly caused to be delivered by United States mail a promissory note in the amount of $28,000 to S.R. and A.R.”

The plea agreement obtained by Action 2 News says Solberg acknowledges, understands and agrees that he is guilty of the offense. He’s expected to enter the plea Friday afternoon at the federal court house in Green Bay.

Solberg has agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $150,000 before the time of sentencing.

In 2019, Solberg was indicted on 14 counts of wire fraud and one count of knowingly delivering a promissory note worth $28,000 through U.S. Mail. He was arrested and charged after a multi-year investigation into his businesses Standard Pre-Owned and Backwoods Bargains in Suamico and Kaukauna. Investigators say he forged titles and sold cars but kept money instead of paying the owners of the vehicles.

The indictment says Solberg conspired to “defraud automobile sellers, automobile buyers, financial institutions, and others through the use of the United States mail, by means of interstate wire communications, and by concealing material facts from federally insured financial institutions.”

First Alert Investigates has been covering this case for years. Solberg’s arrest came nearly four years after we first reported authorities were investigating his business in Suamico. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office started their investigation in 2016. They identified hundreds of alleged victims in several states. The investigation was later handed over to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Beginning by October 15, 2015, and continuing through at least June 2016, in the State and Eastern District of Wisconsin, the defendant engaged in a scheme whereby customers were defrauded and which resulted in a loss amount of approximately $150,000. The defendant participated in the operation of automobile sales under the business names: Backwood Bargains, Standard Pre-Owned, Suamico Investment Group and Bella Investments, LLC. Customers gave their vehicles to the aforementioned businesses on a consignment basis. Many of the vehicle transactions were conducted appropriately whereby the proceeds were transmitted to the customer pursuant to the terms of the consignment contract. However, multiple consignors, whose vehicles were sold did not. On those occasions funds from the sales were used for other purpose which were not authorized by the consignment contract. The defendant and other associated with the business used the internet, text messaging and the U.S. Mail to engage in the following conduct in furtherance of the scheme: On several occasions he or his representative would fail to tell the customer that their auto had been sold. Those customers did not receive funds from the sales. On several occasions, after the vehicle was sold, the defendant provided the customer with a promissory note agreeing to pay the already due funds, plus interest. On several occasions the defendant or his representative provided the customer with “insufficient funds” checks for the proceeds of the vehicle. On several occasions the defendant and or his representative gave assurances to customers that the proceeds of their vehicle sale would be delayed. On several occasions the defendant and or his representative sold a customer’s car for less than the price authorized in the consignment contract. Subsequent purchasers obtained bank or other financial institution loans to purchase the consignment vehicles which the defendant sold and for which the defendant did not have legal title. The defendant and Standard Pre-Owned entered into an agreement with A.R., on or about February 2016, for the consignment sale of her vehicle in the amount of $29,000. The agreed upon sale price was eventually lowered to $28,000. In March of that year A.R. was notified by a representative of the company of the sale of her car for $28,000. Thereafter, the defendant repeatedly promised A.R. that the proceeds would be forthcoming. In April 2016 the defendant sent two promissory notes To A.R. guaranteeing payment plus interest. In May 2016, the defendant sent a check, via U.S. Mail to A.R., which he personally signed, in the amount of $29,400. It could not be cashed because there were insufficient funds. A.R. has never received the proceeds from the sale of the vehicle other than $1,500 which was for interest on the notes.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.