Five hurt in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening.

Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union.

A report came in that two people were trapped in a vehicle and another person was pinned under the vehicle.

Five people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and all were taken for medical treatment.

“Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the crash,” reads a statement from the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

No names were released.

The crash is under investigation.

