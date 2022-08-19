Barry pursues recount in 2nd District, Steen considers write-in against Vos

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A candidate who narrowly lost a Republican congressional primary by 74 votes has filed for a recount.

Charity Barry said Thursday she was pursuing a recount after running second to attorney Erik Olson in the 2nd District primary Aug. 9. The liberal-leaning 2nd District covers a swath of southern Wisconsin.

The GOP winner will face Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan in November.

Meanwhile, Republican Adam Steen said he would mount a write-in challenge to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Steen, a political newcomer, narrowly lost to Vos after Steen was endorsed by Donald Trump over Vos’ refusal to pursue decertification of the 2020 election.

