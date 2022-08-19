BACK 2 SCHOOL: How to get your student back on a sleep routine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the hardest transitions to back to school is getting students on a sleep routine.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, children ages 5-to-13 need 9-to-11 hours of sleep. Teens ages 13-18 need 8-to-10 hours of sleep.

“Kids who do not sleep enough hours, or even adults, they have issues during daytime. They can have issues with focus irritability or mood issues. We want to have a good sleep at night,” says Dr. Rachna Tiwari, Adult and Pediatric Sleep Specialist, UW Health.

Dr. Tiwari says consistent sleep is critical to youth development.

Prior to the start of school, set early bedtimes in 15-minute increments until your child attains a comfortable sleep and wake up pattern.

Pre-bedtime routines help.

“It can be very simple. changing clothes, brushing teeth, reading books or doing some quiet activities,” says Dr. Tiwari.

Dr. Tiwari says it is important to stay away from electronics one-to-two hours before bed.

“The blue light that gets omitted from these devices affects the hormone called melatonin which is requires us to fall asleep and stay asleep,” says Tiwari.

If the sun is out when your child wakes up, have them go outside. Exposure to light can help reset the circadian rhythm.

“Your internal clock called circadian rhythm is the one that reminds you of your falling asleep. It’s important to stay on that,” Dr. Tiwari says.

MORE BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.