Appleton man arrested for seeking sex with 15-year-old girl

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 30-year-old Appleton man was arrested in Manitowoc County, where authorities say he was intending to meet up with a 15-year-old girl for a sexual relationship.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says a law enforcement officer responded to an online personal ad posing as a 15-year-old girl. Stamper agreed to meet with the girl. When he traveled to Manitowoc County, he was arrested.

He was formally charged Thursday with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and child enticement for sexual contact. Both are felonies carrying up to 25 to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Stamper was released on $1,000 cash bail. He can’t have possession of any internet-enabled devices or have contact with anyone under 18 years old.

Authorities say they’re trying to determine if Stamper successfully met with minors before his arrest. Anyone who is aware of victims or has information that can help investigators is asked to call Detective Radke at (920) 683-4217. You can also remain anonymous by calling Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 or use the P3 mobile app.

Stamper is due back in court for an initial appearance on Monday.

