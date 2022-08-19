3 BRILLIANT, POSITIVELY CHARGED MINUTES: A battery that runs on humidity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has talked about a project creating jet fuel out of thin air. Now here’s a project that you could see closer to home: Creating electricity out of the air.

Scientists have developed a very thin rechargeable battery that charges itself using moisture in the air.

It might not run your air-conditioner on a humid Wisconsin summer day but could it someday keep your phone charged up without cords?

Brad shows you how the battery works in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

