Things to know for the Packers-Saints game, August 19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After cooperating with joint practices on August 16 and 17, the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will be rivals on the field in primetime on Friday, August 19. It’s the teams’ 10th meeting in the preseason but the Saints’ first preseason game at Lambeau Field in seven years.

With the NFL’s three-game preseason schedule, this is the Packers’ only home game in the preseason.

Here are things you should know:

BROADCAST

Television: The game will be broadcast on a network of 20 local stations across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Alaska. CBS’s Kevin Harlan gives you play-by-play. Former Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn offers analysis. Lance Allan covers the game from the sidelines.

Radio: You might need to adjust your dial. The game can be heard on 49 stations on the Packers Radio Network, which has a new flagship station, iHeartRadio Milwaukee 97.3 The Game. Find the list of radio stations HERE. Wayne Larrivee gives you the play-by-play, Larry McCarren offers analysis.

BRING IT WITH YOU

Don’t wait to find out you have bad cell service in the crowded line. Before you go to the game, add your mobile tickets to your phone’s digital wallet and transfer tickets to each guest attending the game with you so they have their tickets in advance. It’s recommended everyone have a fully-charged phone going to the game.

Click here to learn about mobile ticketing

Other than parking, which is cash-only, Lambeau Field is 100% cashless. This includes concession stands, the Pro Shop, and restaurants. Lambeau Field’s payment systems accept traditional credit and debit cards (including tap-to-pay cards), Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Mastercard Nearby Mobile App.

If you don’t wish to use your credit or debit card, cash-to-card conversion stations are available in the American Family Insurance gate lobby, atrium floor, 46 Below, and Johnsonville Tailgate Village. You can load $5 to $500 to a card, which can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted, including businesses beyond the stadium. Funds are available for 5 years, which resets each time you add money to the card.

PRE-GAME

This is the Packers’ 2nd annual Packers Give Back Game. This year benefits Special Olympics Wisconsin. Hundreds of Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes are being bused to the game and will watch from a designated area in the north end zone.

Some athletes will take the field before kickoff with a Special Olympics torch. Fans in the stands are encouraged to join in the Special Olympics’ Athlete Oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

HALFTIME

Special Olympics Unified Flag Football teams will play flag football on the field.

GETTING INTO LAMBEAU FIELD

At 1:30 p.m.

...Ticketed guests may enter the Lambeau Field atrium through American Family Insurance gate with access to atrium eateries for 45 minutes after the end of the game. Re-entry is allowed if you have your ticket “exit scanned” at the American Family Insurance gate by 3:30 P.M.

...1919 Kitchen & Tap is open.

...Packers Pro Shop is open until 45 minutes after the game ends.

...Hall of Fame is open until kickoff.

...Ticket office is open until halftime.

...Guest Services Desk is open until one hour after the game.

...Johnsonville Tailgate Village is open to all fans -- you don’t need a ticket -- until one hour after the game.

At 3:30 p.m.

... Parking lots open.

...All seating areas open.

...the Gameday Store on the stadium’s west side is open to everyone until 5:05 p.m., then open to ticketed guests only.

...”exit scanning” at the American Family Insurance gate ends. Any fan who leaves will not be allowed back in.

At 5:30 p.m.

...All gates open.

...All seating areas open.

GETTING THROUGH SECURITY

Fans and their belongings may be searched when entering the stadium. Fans who refuse to be searched won’t be allowed into the stadium.

Banned from Lambeau Field

Large purses, bags, backpacks, duffel bags, fanny packs

Coolers, food, beverages

Strollers

Umbrellas

Selfie sticks, video cameras, still cameras with lenses over 12 inches

Guns, knives, switchblades, and other weapons (firearms and other weapons are also prohibited in the parking lots)

Obstructive banners and signs, noisemakers

Clothing with batteries for warmth are permitted for cold-weather games.

Allowed inside Lambeau Field

Clear bag that is 12x6x12 inches or a one-gallon plastic bag.

Blankets or additional clothing (carried loosely, do not place in a bag).

Small clutch purse (4.5 x 6.5 inches, or no larger than a woman’s hand).

Small cameras, binoculars, cell phones (carried loosely, not in a case).

Stadium seats with backs and seat pads no wider than 18 inches wide, with no pockets, zippers, armrests or attachments. (Stadium seats are also available for rental in the lower concourse.)

Nursing supplies (pump, bottles, etc.) except coolers or glass.

Not sure? Click here for the carry-in and security policy.

TRAFFIC

The Department of Transportation expects the heaviest congestion 3 hours before a Packers game and again 3 hours after. You can see traffic congestion in real-time with our First Alert Traffic interactive map on WBAY.com. Take it with you on the WBAY Action 2 News On the Go app for Apple and Android devices on tthe App Store and Google Play, respectively.

Visit 511wi.gov for additional travel incident and weather-related road condition reports.

Around the stadium

Oneida St. between Lombardi Ave. and Mike McCarthy Way as well as Armed Forces Dr. are closed to through traffic from 3:20 p.m. until 2 hours after the game ends. Lombardi Ave. will be closed from Oneida Street to Ridge Road. Only motorists who show a valid stadium parking pass will be allowed to enter.

Vehicles going north on Ridge Road can drop off passengers in the designated area before the game -- but passenger pick-up after the game is not allowed because of traffic congestion and pedestrian crowds through this area.

After the game, Mike McCarthy Way becomes one-way eastbound from Oneida St. to Ashland Ave. Oneida St is one-way northbound from Lombardi to W. Mason St. Ridge Rd. is one-way northbound from Valley View Rd. to W. Mason. Ridge Rd is one-way southbound from Valley View to Cormier St.

Pedestrians are strongly urged to follow the directions of police and parking lot attendants and only cross the street at crosswalks.

If you need driving directions to Lambeau Field, click here.

TRANSPORTATION

Green Bay Metro offers free bus rides to and from the stadium on special game day routes. Buses run the Lambeau Field pre-game circuit at 3:00 P.M. through 6:40 P.M. Game buses will resume their circuit at 9:45 P.M. with the last buses leaving Lambeau Field at 11:30 P.M. Click here for the Game Day Routes schedule and maps

Taxis can be found after the game by Ridge Road near Kroll’s restaurant on the west side of the stadium.

There is a designated pick-up zone for ride share services, such as Uber and Lyft, at Bellin Health Titletown, behind Lodge Kohler. Exit the stadium through the Associated Bank or Kwik Trip gates on the west side of the stadium.

The Packers and partners have a Designated Driver program. Register online or scan a QR code you’ll find at a kiosk in the atrium and in Sections 109 and 112 on the lower concourse. People who register are entered in a drawing for a Packers autographed item, Miller logo prize package, and a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl or Pro Bowl.

PARKING & TAILGATING

The Lambeau Field parking lot opens at 3:30 p.m. for parking permit holders only. This includes permit holders who need handicap-accessible parking spaces.

A limited number of disabled parking spaces are available without a parking permit in Lot 3 off Lombardi Ave. or Lot 7 off Valley View Rd. on a first-come/first-serve basis for $40 -- cash only.

You’ll find $40 cash parking in lots 10, 14, and 15 along Ridge Road or $20 cash parking off Argonne St.

Park for free on residential streets (obey street signs) or for a fee in lots and yards near the stadium.

Lambeau Field has a designated drop-off zone on the west side of the stadium. Drivers must be going north on Ridge Road to access the drop-off area. (The drop-off area will NOT be a pick-up zone after the game due to heavy congestion; make arrangements to meet your passengers elsewhere after the game.)

Tailgating is allowed in Lambeau Field parking lots until kickoff. It is not allowed in Titletown parking lots.

Tailgaters can use grills with charcoal or L.P. gas, but no wood, fryers or open flames. Grills must be at least two inches above the pavement and have adult supervision at all times. Everything must be extinguished before you leave it unattended. Charcoal can be disposed of in receptacles for hot coals provided in the parking lot.

Use green dumpsters throughout the parking lot for recyclable aluminum and tin cans; beer, wine, and liquor bottles; paper and cardboard.

HEALTH

Smoking and vaping are not allowed anywhere within the stadium. Exit and re-entry on the same ticket during the game is not permitted, so don’t step out for a smoking break unless you want to listen to the cheering from the outside.

Nursing rooms are available in the main atrium and fourth-floor club level. Chairs and electrical outlets are available in family restrooms as well. Nursing mothers may bring supplies such as a pump and bottles through security, but no coolers or glass items.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.