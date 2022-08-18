Supply chain issues delay Racine Street bridge project in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Supply chain issues are delaying the opening of a bridge and roundabout in downtown Menasha, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The agency Thursday announced schedule modifications for the Racine Street bridge construction project.

“The schedule modifications are due to material supply chain challenges on key components that are instrumental in raising and lowering the lift bridge. Components that provide lighting for motorists traveling through the new roundabout intersections on either side of the bridge are also delayed in arriving,” reads a statement from the DOT.

The bridge components are scheduled for delivery this month. Installation will start in September.

“WisDOT and the contractor continue to pursue options for temporary overhead lighting,” says the DOT.

Here’s the updated schedule:

• Main Street and Ahnaip Street roundabouts open by late September 2022.

Revised from end of August 2022 original date.

• Racine Street Bridge open to vehicle traffic mid-December 2022.

Revised from September 2022 original date.

• Minor work would remain in Spring 2023 for balancing of the lift span.

• Adverse weather can and often does impact construction schedule during late-season work. All dates are subject to change.

