Supply chain issues delay Racine Street bridge project in Menasha

Racine Street bridge project approved
Racine Street bridge project approved
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Supply chain issues are delaying the opening of a bridge and roundabout in downtown Menasha, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The agency Thursday announced schedule modifications for the Racine Street bridge construction project.

“The schedule modifications are due to material supply chain challenges on key components that are instrumental in raising and lowering the lift bridge. Components that provide lighting for motorists traveling through the new roundabout intersections on either side of the bridge are also delayed in arriving,” reads a statement from the DOT.

The bridge components are scheduled for delivery this month. Installation will start in September.

“WisDOT and the contractor continue to pursue options for temporary overhead lighting,” says the DOT.

Here’s the updated schedule:

• Main Street and Ahnaip Street roundabouts open by late September 2022.

  • Revised from end of August 2022 original date.

• Racine Street Bridge open to vehicle traffic mid-December 2022.

  • Revised from September 2022 original date.

• Minor work would remain in Spring 2023 for balancing of the lift span.

• Adverse weather can and often does impact construction schedule during late-season work. All dates are subject to change.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thilmany Paper Plant works to minimize rotten egg smell from industrial landfill in Kaukauna
OSHA investigating death of worker at paper mill in Kaukauna
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery’s attorney says “new and compelling” evidence warrants new trial
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Richard Dujardin, 77, and his wife, Rosemarie Dujardin, were vacationing in Milwaukee when the...
Man dies after drawbridge raised while he was walking across
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

Manitowoc two way traffic shift.
Three Manitowoc streets shift to two-way traffic
Dump truck hits overpass in the Fox Valley. Aug. 3, 2022
Rose Hill Road overpass hit by dump truck reopening to traffic Tuesday
Highway 55/County JJ roundabout
Highway 55/County JJ roundabout opens in Outagamie County
Dump truck hits overpass in the Fox Valley. Aug. 3, 2022
Outagamie County overpass hit by dump truck closed indefinitely