SPOTTY THUNDERSHOWERS MAY POP UP TODAY

While the first day of school is only two weeks away, summer-time weather is still going strong. It’s going to be another warm day with highs mainly in the lower-half of the 80s. A developing southwest wind will bring us a modest increase in humidity. The day ahead is going to be partly cloudy. A few spotty showers and thundershowers are possible as an upper-level storm system slowly approaches. It’s only a 20% rain chance and our risk of severe weather is LOW.

Additional hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will develop tomorrow and through the weekend. This includes a 30% chance of storms during Friday evening’s Packers preseason game. While these showers and storms will become most likely at times this weekend, there will also be some dry hours too. Hang in there, the weekend won’t be a complete washout.

The weather looks warm and dry early next week, with highs back in the lower 80s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

FRIDAY: SW/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Quite warm. Slightly humid. Spotty thundershowers. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Spotty thunderstorms, mainly late. Mild, but humid. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Humid with spotty showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Humid with another chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Tons of sun. Quite warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Sunny again. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 83

