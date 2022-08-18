SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Dyckesville man’s positive attitude spreads through neighborhood

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYKESVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man has become an inspiration to his neighbors.

Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Dave Whiting of Dyckesville.

Three years ago, doctors diagnosed Dave with peripheral artery disease. The condition narrows the arteries and reduces blood flow to the arms or legs.

Surgeries to open the arteries didn’t work. Dave’s toes turned black.

At the age of 77, Dave had both legs amputated above the knee. He was determined to stay positive.

“It’s like the old saying, if life gives you lemons you make lemonade,” says Dave. “I’ve got lots of lemonade.”

Wife Dianne says, “He’s a Norwegian. He makes up his mind, he’s going to do it, there’s no question about that.”

Dave spends three-to-four hours a day on his scooter doing yard work for himself and his neighbors.

Thursday on Action 2 News at 6, we hear from Dave and his grateful neighbors.

Have an idea for Small Towns? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

Watch all our Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thilmany Paper Plant works to minimize rotten egg smell from industrial landfill in Kaukauna
OSHA investigating death of worker at paper mill in Kaukauna
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery’s attorney says “new and compelling” evidence warrants new trial
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Richard Dujardin, 77, and his wife, Rosemarie Dujardin, were vacationing in Milwaukee when the...
Man dies after drawbridge raised while he was walking across
Handcuffs generic
Two near-misses with a squad car result in drug arrest in Shawano County

Latest News

Back 2 School shopping tips
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for saving money on school shopping
Back 2 School shopping tips
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for saving on supplies
Polio symptoms
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Monkeypox, polio
August 18 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking some rain