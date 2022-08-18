SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Dyckesville man’s positive attitude spreads through neighborhood

DYKESVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man has become an inspiration to his neighbors.

Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Dave Whiting of Dyckesville.

Three years ago, doctors diagnosed Dave with peripheral artery disease. The condition narrows the arteries and reduces blood flow to the arms or legs.

Surgeries to open the arteries didn’t work. Dave’s toes turned black.

At the age of 77, Dave had both legs amputated above the knee. He was determined to stay positive.

“It’s like the old saying, if life gives you lemons you make lemonade,” says Dave. “I’ve got lots of lemonade.”

Wife Dianne says, “He’s a Norwegian. He makes up his mind, he’s going to do it, there’s no question about that.”

Dave spends three-to-four hours a day on his scooter doing yard work for himself and his neighbors.

