Short-staffed bus companies looking for drivers ahead of school year

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - As students get ready to go back to school, districts and bussing companies are still dealing with the current bus driver shortage.

One of the largest bussing companies in the state is impacted at every one of its bus terminals right now.

Leading up to fall semester, Lamers Bus Lines says they have just enough drivers to get kids to and from school, but not enough to cover extracurricular activities.

Rian Schmidt, the assistant manager at Lamers Bus Lines Fox Cities says they’ve already had to condense their school routes this year, just to keep up.

“It’s impacted business because we’ve had to turn down a lot of stuff, a lot of charters and extra routes that we can’t handle because we don’t have the employees to do it,” Schmidt said.

Lamers Bus Lines provides transportation services for more than 35 school districts across Northeast Wisconsin. Right now, every one of those districts are in desperate need of drivers to get behind the wheel in order to fill the demand.

“We need drivers for every single terminal across the state,” Schmidt said.

Georgette Wilson, a school bus driver for Lamers in Menasha has seen the shortage firsthand, and says they’re trying their best to alleviate some of the travel responsibility that’s now fallen on parents.

“I think every parent has a little bit of that fear, but Lamers has been working really, really hard on trying to get every child that needs to get to school on a route and enough drivers to get those kids to school,” Wilson explained.

Lamers says the shortage is putting more pressure on current employees, who’ve had to double their work load and step in to help fill in as bus drivers. We’re told the staff members have gone through training and are safety certified.

“All of the office staff will be out driving, which takes us away from the phones and unfortunately when we get a call saying ‘is the bus running late, what’s going on?’ We’re not here to answer that, we’re out driving the kids. Same with our mechanics, our mechanics staff is great, but right now we’re short handed there and they are out driving because we’re short drivers,” Schmidt explained.

In order to draw in drivers and stay competitive, Lamers is offering several incentives, including higher pay.

“We do all in-house training, paid training. We offer safety bonuses, we’ve raised our wages to try and entice people to come drive for a family-owned and operated company,” Schmidt explained.

Lamers trying to do all it can to get business back to normal before school begins. To apply, click here.

