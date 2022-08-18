RAIN CHANCES GO UP TO END THE WORK WEEK

Just like yesterday, it will be a warm and slightly humid afternoon. Highs will make it into the lower half of the 80s. Partly sunny skies and a spotty shower or storm cannot be ruled out especially Northwest of the Fox Valley, but rain chances will actually go up the next few days. Even tonight, spotty storms may show up at times, but this is not going to be a widespread event.

Additional hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will develop tomorrow and through the weekend. There is even a chance of a few storms to be around in the vicinity during tomorrow evening’s Packers preseason game. As far as the weekend goes, the highest rain chance is Saturday when scattered showers and storms will move through at times in the day, especially during the afternoon and evening. Into Sunday, there could still be lingering t’showers but the rain chance decreases later in the day. Although showers and storms can be expected at times this weekend, it will not be a washout.

The weather looks warm and dry early next week, with highs back in the lower 80s as high pressure takes control of the forecast.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

FRIDAY: SW/S 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Quite warm. Slightly humid. Spotty thundershowers. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Spotty thunderstorms, mainly late. Mild, but humid. LOW: 63

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Humid with another chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Quite warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.