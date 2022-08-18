Green Bay church hosting annual school supply, food giveaway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay First Church is hosting its annual Back to School Bash.

It’s scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 21 at the church located at 1460 Shawano Ave.

The church will be distributing bags of groceries and backpacks with school supplies while supplies last.

The church’s clothing closet will be open.

There will be free haircuts for school-age children.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a family service at 10 a.m. followed by the Back to School Bash.

Children must be with an adult.

