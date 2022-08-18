Green Bay church hosting annual school supply, food giveaway

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay First Church is hosting its annual Back to School Bash.

It’s scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 21 at the church located at 1460 Shawano Ave.

The church will be distributing bags of groceries and backpacks with school supplies while supplies last.

The church’s clothing closet will be open.

There will be free haircuts for school-age children.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a family service at 10 a.m. followed by the Back to School Bash.

Children must be with an adult.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thilmany Paper Plant works to minimize rotten egg smell from industrial landfill in Kaukauna
OSHA investigating death of worker at paper mill in Kaukauna
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery’s attorney says “new and compelling” evidence warrants new trial
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Richard Dujardin, 77, and his wife, Rosemarie Dujardin, were vacationing in Milwaukee when the...
Man dies after drawbridge raised while he was walking across
Handcuffs generic
Two near-misses with a squad car result in drug arrest in Shawano County

Latest News

Back 2 School shopping tips
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for saving money on school shopping
Back 2 School shopping tips
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for saving on supplies
Back 2 School physical exam
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Health checklist
Back 2 School physical exam
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Health checklist