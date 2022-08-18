Crews battling fire in Sheboygan

Fire engulfs a building on Pennsylvania Avenue in Sheboygan. Aug. 18, 2022.
Fire engulfs a building on Pennsylvania Avenue in Sheboygan. Aug. 18, 2022.(Sheboygan Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are battling a fire on Pennsylvania Avenue in Sheboygan.

At about 5:33 a.m., the fire department was called to a report of heavy smoke and flames coming from the west side of a building in the 1100 block.

“Due to heavy fire conditions, defensive tactics were initiated until safe for crews to enter,” reads a statement from the fire department.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

Five departments are assisting at the scene.

