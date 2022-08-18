Brown County Medical Examiner’s office begins performing autopsies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A $12 million facility began performing autopsies this month in Green Bay, creating a regional hub in Northeast Wisconsin for forensics.

The opening of the Brown County Medical Examiner’s office ends a partnership with the Dane County Medical Examiner. Brown County had been sending its autopsies to Dane County since 2016.

But when that contract expired, local officials decided not to renew it.

“Our long-term objective has been rather than shipping the bodies out of Brown County or out of the region for autopsies, which carries $2,000 per investigation or autopsy, we wanted to be able to keep those bodies here in Brown County,” Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said.

Brown County officials say the opening of this facility allows them to send back reports to local law enforcement much quicker as well as get death certificates to families faster.

“We want to be able to keep those bodies here in Brown County, so that we can get the case closed in a timely manner and back to the loved ones for closure,” Streckenbach said.

Agencies in Door and Oconto counties will also now use the Brown County Medical Examiner for their forensic autopsies, and leaders hope to bring on other surrounding counties.

“Our hope is that we can provide provide regional forensic medical care once we’re up and running so we can raise the level of service for all the surrounding communities,” Dr. Elizabeth Douglas, chief medical examiner for Brown, Oconto, and Door counties, said.

While there are reports of a backlog in the Dane County Medical Examiner’s office, Brown County officials say they had a positive experience there.

They add their long-term goal was to always build a state-of-the-art facility that is the gold standard for performing autopsies. Development began at the Brown County Medical Examiner in 2017. It is located at 3032 Curry Ln.

“Generally, the forensic patient population is probably one of the most underserved patient populations in the country. So having a forensic pathologist locally raises the level of care,” Dr. Douglas said.

The medical examiner facility was paid for using county sales tax dollars.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.