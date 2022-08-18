Bicyclist hit by driver in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A bicyclist was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac Thursday.
At 9:11 a.m., Fond du Lac Police and Fire responded to the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court.
Police say a preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was riding his bicycle west on Reinhardt Court and was attempting to cross Martin Avenue when he was hit by a 69-year-old Fond du Lac man driving north on Martin Avenue.
The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to SSM St. Agnes Hospital with a head injury and later airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center.
The bicyclist was wearing a helmet, police say.
The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.
No names were released.
Police say this remain an active investigation.
