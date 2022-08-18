Bicyclist hit by driver in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A bicyclist was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac Thursday.

At 9:11 a.m., Fond du Lac Police and Fire responded to the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was riding his bicycle west on Reinhardt Court and was attempting to cross Martin Avenue when he was hit by a 69-year-old Fond du Lac man driving north on Martin Avenue.

The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to SSM St. Agnes Hospital with a head injury and later airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center.

The bicyclist was wearing a helmet, police say.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

No names were released.

Police say this remain an active investigation.

