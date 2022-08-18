Bicyclist hit by driver in Fond du Lac

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A bicyclist was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac Thursday.

At 9:11 a.m., Fond du Lac Police and Fire responded to the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was riding his bicycle west on Reinhardt Court and was attempting to cross Martin Avenue when he was hit by a 69-year-old Fond du Lac man driving north on Martin Avenue.

The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to SSM St. Agnes Hospital with a head injury and later airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center.

The bicyclist was wearing a helmet, police say.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

No names were released.

Police say this remain an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thilmany Paper Plant works to minimize rotten egg smell from industrial landfill in Kaukauna
OSHA investigating death of worker at paper mill in Kaukauna
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery’s attorney says “new and compelling” evidence warrants new trial
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Richard Dujardin, 77, and his wife, Rosemarie Dujardin, were vacationing in Milwaukee when the...
Man dies after drawbridge raised while he was walking across
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

August 18 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shower and storm chances
Kismet employee statement
WATCH: Kismet employees speak out
Back to School backpack giveaway at Green Bay First
Green Bay church hosting annual school supply, food giveaway
Back to School backpack giveaway at Green Bay First
WATCH: Green Bay church school supply giveaway