BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for saving money on school shopping

By Kathryn Bracho
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Inflation has families looking for ways to save on Back 2 School shopping.

A survey from Deloitte shows on average, parents are expected to spend $661 per child. That’s up eight percent from 2021.

We got some tips to save money from the Krazy Coupon Lady. She suggests buying discounted gift cards from sites like Raise and Cardbear. For example, you could get a $25 card for Old Navy for $20.

Don’t be afraid to hit the dollar store. If you have coupons, you could end up getting things like pens and pencils for free.

At big box stores, use your phone to scan bar codes to see if you could get things cheaper online.

U.S. News and World Report recommends checking what you already have at home. Your child could have leftover supplies from the previous school year.

Save money by buying bulk and splitting supplies among the family.

