BACK 2 SCHOOL: Health checklist

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time to start thinking about Back 2 School and Action 2 News has you covered with reports to help parents and children with the new year. One of the first things you can do is a health checklist.

Dr. Thomas Huffer is a pediatrician with Prevea Health. He’s also the Executive Medical Director of HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital. He says you don’t have to squeeze a physical in before school. Just make sure you’re getting your child one each year. Those check-up appointments are vital when it comes to early detection.

“It’s also a place where we can identify things earlier, developmental delays, maybe autism. That’s one of those that the earlier we identify it, the better those kids do. There are treatments available for many of the things we come across and many times the earlier we identify it, the better the patient does,” says Dr. Huffer.

Share information with your child’s school, including hearing or vision problems.

“There are plenty of children in schools these days that maybe need some other therapy. Maybe speech therapy or physical therapy so those needs can be addressed appropriately through the school,” Huffer says.

Dr. Huffer says a sports physical is different from a regular check-up appointment. Doctors are looking for cardiac problems in athletes.

“Every year you hear, maybe somewhere across the country, you hear about the athlete that just dies suddenly on the field. And one of the good things is that over the years there’s been a huge in to identify those folks better and we’ve seen a tremendous decrease a rare heart no one wants to go through that so can we prevent those sorts of situations,” Huffer says.

Dr. Huffer reminds parents the importance of informing school about your child’s medication.

“Kids who have asthma might need their inhaler before gym or something like that or even other chronic diseases like attention problems some kids need to take medications at school or even taking Tylenol, the dose for a kindergartner is a lot different than that for a high schooler,” Dr. Huffer says.

Communicate with your child’s school about their allergies and they possible need for an epi-pen or allergy medication.

Make sure you have proper immunization records and permission slips signed so school staff can administer medication as needed or in case of an emergency.

Doctors recommend having a COVID-19 antigen test at home just in case.

